Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the 15th edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 will be held from 14 to 19 January.

The week is a global initiative launched by the UAE and hosted by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”. The week is expected to include a series of high-level sessions focusing on the main priorities for sustainable development before the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held It will be held in the UAE from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

Promote climate action

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is held under the slogan “Together to promote climate action leading to the COP28 conference.” .

The main concerned parties are discussing the most prominent issues on the agenda of the COP28 Conference, the need to involve all segments of society and those concerned with climate affairs, and how to benefit and build on the first global assessment of the Paris Agreement to accelerate progress efforts in the field of climate action during the conference and beyond.

Transformation in the energy sector

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy of the UAE for Climate Change, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Masdar” said on this occasion: “In line with the directives of the wise leadership to support sustainability efforts, enhance energy security and climate action, and support the world’s aspirations to achieve a realistic transition. A logical and gradual energy sector that meets the needs of developing countries in parallel with ensuring a more sustainable future for all. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 15 years ago contributes to highlighting the UAE’s firm commitment to facing global challenges, and reflects its pioneering role in advancing climate action efforts and promoting sustainable economic development. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the momentum of global interest and efforts related to sustainability and climate action is maintained leading up to COP28 in the UAE, by uniting the efforts of the international community and promoting pioneering partnerships and innovative solutions.

effective dialogue

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, the first global gathering in the field of sustainability during the new year, provides a platform to stimulate effective dialogue on climate action in the run-up to the COP28 Conference of the Parties. The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, hosted by Masdar and held on January 16, will focus on a group A wide range of important topics that include food and water security, energy savings, decarbonization of industries, health, and climate adaptation.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 also seeks to involve young people in climate action, through the “Youth for Sustainability” platform, which annually organizes a special center that attracts 3,000 young men and women. “Masdar”, and the forum gives women more space to discuss sustainability issues.

As usual during previous years, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 will also witness many events organized by the week’s partners, which provide the opportunity to participate in discussing issues related to sustainability. These events include the General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Abu Dhabi Forum on Sustainable Finance, and the Energy Forum. Global Atlantic Council, and the World Future Energy Summit.

Small and medium-sized companies

The focus of the week is on small, medium and start-up companies, especially given that it is estimated that 90 percent of companies around the world belong to the category of small and medium enterprises. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 will host more than 70 small, medium and emerging companies from various sectors, in addition to the global “Innovate” initiative launched by Masdar City, which will showcase the latest global technologies.

green hydrogen top

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 provides a new platform for the global energy sector by launching the inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit hosted by the green hydrogen business sector at Masdar Company. Its goals are in the field of climate neutrality.

Earlier this month, Masdar announced its new structure, which included launching the company’s business in the field of green hydrogen, with the aim of strengthening its efforts and expanding its projects in the field of clean energy and contributing to advancing global efforts to reduce emissions. Thanks to this step, Masdar has become one of the largest clean energy companies in the world, and enjoys a prominent position to enhance its leading role in this sector, which contributes to consolidating the UAE’s leadership in the energy sector.

IRENA and the Atlantic Forum

The activities of the next session of the week will start with the General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Energy Forum of the Atlantic Council on January 14 and 15, while the opening ceremony and announcement of the strategy for the Conference of the Parties COP28, the Zayed Sustainability Prize distribution ceremony, and the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit will be held in January 16, the World Future Energy Summit, the “Innovate” initiative, and the Youth Center for Sustainability will be held from January 16 to 18, and the Women’s Forum for Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy on January 17, and the Green Hydrogen Summit and Abu Dhabi Forum for Sustainable Finance on January 18.

Distribution of the Zayed Sustainability Prize

During Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, the fifteenth annual ceremony will be held to distribute the Zayed Sustainability Prize, the leading global award launched by the UAE to honor outstanding solutions and projects in the field of sustainability.

The award has so far honored 96 winners in the categories of health, food, energy, water and international high schools. The award has also contributed to making a positive impact on the lives of more than 378 million people around the world. The list of countries benefiting from the award projects included Vietnam, Nepal, Sudan, Ethiopia and the islands. Maldives and Tuvalu.

Since its inception, the award has contributed to improving the standard of living in many societies in various countries of the world by providing means of quality education, food and clean water, quality health care, energy sources, job opportunities, and raising levels of security and safety.