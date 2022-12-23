Ukraine and the United States have disagreements over how to end hostilities on Ukrainian territory. This was written by the publication on December 23 Newsweek.

The US appears far more interested in ending hostilities through a diplomatic settlement than through World War II-style surrender.

At the same time, Washington does not dare to voice thoughts about a peaceful dialogue, so as not to contradict its own statements of support for Kyiv.

Earlier, on December 22, The New York Times wrote that during his visit to Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could not agree with the US leadership on the supply of tanks, fighter jets and long-range missiles. It was noted that US President Joe Biden and Zelensky spent most of the talks not on discussing all of Kyiv’s requests, but focused on considering the overall situation in Ukraine.

At the same time, on the same day, the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, said that arms supplies to Kyiv increase the chances of negotiations on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, according to Anatoly Antonov, Russian Ambassador to the United States of America, the visit of the Ukrainian leader to the United States only confirmed that Washington’s statements about the unwillingness to conflict with Moscow are “an empty phrase.”

On December 17, Zelensky said that some countries were offering him to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia, but there was no point in these negotiations. According to him, Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants a world in line with his vision of the world, but the vision of Ukraine is completely different.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.