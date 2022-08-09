Abu Dhabi (Union)

The Abu Dhabi Government Academy announced the opening of registration for the sixth batch of the accredited resident training program, which targets workers in the field of human resources, guidance, training and direct managers in the Abu Dhabi government.

The program, which begins on August 22 and lasts for five days, aims to provide participants with the skills and expertise necessary to conduct business simulation assessments and job interviews, and acquire the necessary knowledge to use psychometric tools.

The program provides the opportunity for participants to obtain accreditation as registered users of the professional test based on aptitude and personality assessment, enabling them to apply, analyze and provide feedback on psychometric practices, in addition to qualifying them to conduct job interviews based on ethics and best practices in competency-based interviews, and the use of objective behavioral evidence In the process of making recommendations and making hiring and promotion decisions.

Program participants will have the opportunity to obtain a certificate of a qualified assessor in the management of the design and implementation of assessment and development centers from the British Psychological Association and the European Federation of Psychological Associations upon completion of the program.

Somaya Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Dean of the Abu Dhabi Government Academy, said: “The launch of the sixth batch of the program comes within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Government Academy’s commitment to continue supporting the process of building government capabilities specialized in the field of assessment, learning and development at the level of the Abu Dhabi government. At the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Governmental Academy, to provide the participants with an exceptional opportunity to gain world-class experiences that will enable them to advance the Abu Dhabi government’s path towards the future and contribute to achieving its strategic objectives.” Abu Dhabi government employees who are eligible to join the program can register by communicating with the ambassadors of the Abu Dhabi Government Academy in the government agencies in which they work, bearing in mind that registration will close on August 12.