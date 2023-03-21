In Tatarstan, during preparations for spring floods, about 100 km of riverbeds and dredging were cleared. 132 districts were put in order. Nikolai Surzhko, Deputy Minister for Civil Defense and Emergency Situations of the Republic, spoke about this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to preparing for the flood.

The specialists also repaired 45 hydraulic structures, carried out bank protection works at five sites, and straightened the riverbeds at eight. In addition, 9 thousand culverts were repaired, cleaned and installed. According to Surzhko, who cites IA “Tatar-inform”, the operational plan “Flood” was developed both at the republican level and in each municipality of Tatarstan.

The head of the hydrometeorological center of the republic, Sergey Zakharov, said that the opening of small rivers and the formation of a flood wave are expected in Tatarstan 10-15 days earlier than usual, in the third decade of March. In the period from April 25 to April 30, the waters of the Kuibyshev reservoir should be completely cleared of ice.

If there is no strong heat and precipitation, the flood will pass quite comfortably and calmly, said Zakharov, whose words are quoted Inkazan.ru. In the event of an unfavorable development of the situation, flooding is expected on the rivers Kubnya, Maly Cheremshan, Tarly and Bersut.