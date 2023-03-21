A medical expert at Cleveland Clinic Hospital, the global health care system, confirmed that dehydration, lack of sleep, and withdrawal of caffeine and nicotine from the body are among the factors that can cause headaches while fasting during Ramadan, but there are simple solutions that can help address these problems.

“Individuals who are prone to frequent headaches or migraines during Ramadan should take steps to avoid known headache triggers, in addition to adopting a set of positive habits such as exercising,” said Dr. sports and improve sleep quality to help prevent headaches and continue their fasts in a healthy way.”

Dr. Estimalik noted that about 16-20% of women and 6-8% of men suffer from migraines on a regular basis, and for these individuals in particular, it is important to avoid foods that may be a trigger for this type of headache when breaking the fast.

Dr Estimalik added: “Foods known to trigger migraines include meals that contain monosodium glutamate (MSG) – which is often found in fast food, instant noodles and snacks, for example – as well as nitric oxide commonly found in chocolate, processed meats and some foods. Green leafy vegetables, and other foods.Usually, individuals themselves determine which foods trigger migraine headaches and the amounts they can tolerate, but it is advised to avoid these foods completely because they already deal with other possible migraine triggers such as not eating for long periods.”

Dr. Estimalik pointed out that dehydration can also lead to headaches, and those who are fasting should make sure to drink sufficient amounts of fluids between breakfast and suhoor, and drink more fluids when temperatures are high. Water is always the best option, but individuals should also pay attention to the amounts of caffeine they consume.

Dr. Estimalik continued: “Reducing the amounts of caffeine that a person would normally consume through consuming coffee, tea, or soda drinks can lead to symptoms of caffeine withdrawal from the body, which include headaches. Consuming the right amounts of caffeine can help prevent migraines as well.” However, too much caffeine can lead to headaches and migraines, so we generally advise people to consume 100 mg of caffeine per day, which is about one cup of coffee, and not exceed this amount.”

And Dr. Estimalik indicated that one of the other factors that can cause headaches during fasting is nicotine withdrawal, pointing out that the month of Ramadan is an ideal opportunity to quit smoking completely, or to start reducing the number of cigarettes a person smokes per day so that he can quit smoking gradually. In addition to the well-known health benefits of quitting smoking, smoking is also associated with what is known as cluster headache, so quitting smoking can help reduce the likelihood of headaches in general.

Dr. Estimalik noted that positive steps individuals can take to prevent headaches while fasting include regular exercise to stimulate metabolism. Individuals are advised to walk, do aerobic exercise or any other exercise about two hours after breaking the fast. In addition, it is recommended to break the fast gradually, rather than immediately eating a heavy meal, as well as making sure to get enough sleep during Ramadan.

Dr. Estimalik warned against excessive use of painkillers, saying: “When people feel a headache, they often resort to taking painkillers after breakfast, but excessive use of these painkillers can also be a trigger and cause headaches. If people take painkillers that do not require a prescription more than Two to three times a week, they run the risk of developing medication-overuse headaches, also known as rebound headaches.So, if a person suffers from recurring headaches or migraines, it is best to consult a medical professional to get the preventive strategies that are appropriate for them. His condition is better.”