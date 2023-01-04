The Minister of Women, Aparecida Gonçalves, stated that the “Abortion is a public health issue”but that a discussion on the subject with parliamentarians elected to the National Congress could represent a risk, as “We are going to lose more than advance”. Cida took office in a ceremony earlier this Tuesday afternoon (Jan 3).

The reflection of the new minister on the possible legalization of abortion was carried out in an interview with Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper. Cida evaluated the importance of the topic for women.

Watch (59min30se):

“For us, the issue of abortion is a public health issue. It is important to think that we are ending a year in which the Statute of the Unborn Child was in Congress and we almost lost it. If we had lost there in that debate, abortion would have ended anyway. Whatever is possible to advance, we will advance. Now, if we are going to go back, it is better for us to ensure what is guaranteed by law”, stated.

The minister also stressed that in order to bring the issue under discussion in Congress, it is necessary to have the support of the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“We are going to fight so that women do not lose their rights. And the way it is being put today by Congress and the way it is being called by the Senate, any discussion on abortion we will lose more than advance. These are questions to be analyzed by the government”, evaluated.

Violence against women

Cida Gonçalves highlighted that she will fight for the reduction of cases of violence against women and feminicides in Brazil. Upon taking office, the minister had already assured that this would be “the ministry of all women. Those who voted and those who did not vote with us.”

“What makes femicide so serious? It is because it is a crime that can be avoided. When women report, if you have a strategy, you can avoid it. It is a policy with Public Security that we will have to discuss with [o ministro] Flavio Dino. Second, it is to implement the Maria da Penha Law in the country. She needs to be there in the municipality of 5,000 inhabitants, in the municipality of 20,000 inhabitants”evaluated.

Furthermore, the minister signaled that in order to advance in the fight against homicides committed due to gender issues, it is necessary to “end the feeling of impunity in this country”in addition to rethinking gun ownership by citizens.

“First, I agree with Flávio Dino, the armament law must be repealed. And the second point is to carry out a disarmament campaign, to work with the population that the gun does not solve the problem, the gun has to be in the hands of trained professionals. The more the right to own guns increases, the more the murder of women increases. This is a very important issue for us, it is fundamental. She is urgent. In addition to the urgency of the disarmament campaign, we have to carry out a non-hatred, non-misogyny campaign with it.”said the Minister for Women.

WHO IS CIDA GONÇALVES

Cida Gonçalves, 60 years old, is from Campo Grande, capital of Mato Grosso do Sul. She holds a degree in Publicity and Propaganda and works as a public policy consultant. In public life, she was the national secretary for combating violence against women in the Lula and Dilma Rousseff (PT) governments.