United States | Thousands of children consumed cannabis products in the US – treats intended for adults can have serious consequences

Cannabis products accidentally end up in children’s mouths most often at home.

Edibles The number of children accidentally ingesting cannabis products has increased dramatically in recent years, according to a study published on Tuesday.

In scientific Pediatricspublished in the journal article says that, according to health authorities, in 2017 more than 200 children aged five or younger consumed a product containing cannabis. In 2021, there were more than 3,050 similar cases.

Products containing cannabis are often candies, chocolates or cookies, so they can attract children. Eating the products can have serious consequences for children.

In five years, of the approximately 7,000 reported cases, none had resulted in death. However, less than a tenth of the children had needed intensive care, and almost 15 percent ended up in the hospital. Symptoms included central nervous system disorders, vomiting and heart palpitations. Patients were treated with intravenous hydration.

In the investigated cases, the median age of the children was three years.

Research at the start of 2017, the recreational use of cannabis was legal in eight US states and the capital, Washington. By the end of May last year, the number of states allowing recreational use had increased to 18.

According to the authors of the study, the increase in the number of cases is probably related to the fact that more states than before allow the recreational use of cannabis for adults.

In more than 90 percent of the cases, the child swallowed cannabis products at home. The researchers hope that guardians will be instructed to store cannabis products in locked boxes out of the reach of children.

In addition, according to the researchers, the products should be packed in opaque packages with simple labels and clear warnings about the consequences of excessive use of the product.

Some states, such as California, have already introduced similar measures. There is no nationwide regulation on the packaging of cannabis products.