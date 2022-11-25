Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Abdul Ghani Muhammad Abdul Ghani won the bronze medal in the “kata” competitions in the West Asian Championship, which was held at the Sharjah Club Hall, while Saudi Faraj Al-Ajmi won the gold medal, and Kuwaiti Omar Jassim won the “silver”.

Our team launched its career in the tournament held under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, with the participation of 11 countries, namely the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Yemen, Iraq, Palestine, Syria and Lebanon. , and Oman, and compete for 10 titles in kumite and kata competitions.

Our team includes many new faces who are attending for the first time, and the championship started with the competitions of the Sunni stages, through the Kata singles under 14 years old competitions for the male category, and Yaqoub Ibrahim from Saudi Arabia won the first place, beating the Jordanian Fadi Al-Najjar, who came in second place.

The “Junior Kata” competition witnessed the crowning of the Jordanian Karim Rami Fawzi with the gold medal, beating the Saudi Maitham Abdul Hakim in the final, who settled for silver.

And the “Saturday” championship will conclude with the holding of kata and kumite competitions for men and women for individual and teams, as well as the under-21 category, provided that the closing ceremony will be attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Major General Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razooqi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations. Vice President of the International Karate Federation, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Qannas, President of the West Asian Federation, Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, Dr. Mukhtar Saif, Secretary-General of the West Asian Federation, the heads of the participating federations, and members of the Board of Directors of the Karate Federation.