The current account deficit in 2021 jumped US$ 18.4 billion, from US$ 27.9 billion (1.74% of GDP) to US$ 46.4 billion (2.88% of GDP) after revisions carried out in the series historic, informed the Central Bank this Friday, 25. In 2020, the year most affected by the covid-19 pandemic, the deficit was US$ 28.2 billion. The main contributions to the increase in the gap registered last year stemmed from the extraordinary revision of the Transport – Freight account, with an increase in net spending of US$ 9.2 billion, and the increase of US$ 8.5 billion in the remittance of profits .

The remaining revision items added US$0.8 billion to the deficit. In 2022, the revision increased the accumulated deficit result between January and September from US$ 29.6 billion to US$ 39.4 billion, mainly due to the change in the transport accounts, which added net spending of US$ 8.9 billion . Until October, the accumulated gap this year is US$ 44.039 billion.

The Policy for Revision of Official Economic Statistics Compiled by the Department of Statistics (DSTAT) of the Central Bank of Brazil establishes an ordinary annual review of the balance of payments and the international investment position (IIP) in the months of July and November. This year, however, due to the BC workers’ strike, which delayed the release of statistics, the July review was carried out jointly with this month’s.

In the case of the extraordinary revisions of Transport – Freight (1997-2022) and in accounts affected by transactions settled directly abroad, without exchange contracts (2010-2016), new sources of data were incorporated, there was expansion of coverage and improvement of processes compilation of statistics.

With the revision in 2021, the deficits in primary income and in services were revised, respectively, from US$50.5 billion to US$59.0 billion, and from US$17.1 billion to US$27.0 billion.

IDP

As for Direct Investment in the Country (IDP), the 2021 revision did not generate changes, remaining at US$ 46.4 billion, the same revised value of the deficit in current transactions.

In the accumulated of 2022, the flow was reduced from US$ 70.7 billion to US$ 68.4 billion after the revision, due to retroactive information regarding the amortization of intercompany operations through the export of goods. Until October, the inflow is US$ 73.954 billion.