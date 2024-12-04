The former Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos has informed the Supreme Court that he will voluntarily testify on the 12th as an investigator for the Koldo case, regarding alleged commissions in public contracts for masks in the middle of the pandemic.

Legal sources have informed EFE that the defense of the former Secretary of Organization of the PSOE has sent a letter to the High Court in which he agrees to the summons set by Judge Leopoldo Puente for Thursday the 12th.

The Supreme Court will not need the request

By agreeing to testify voluntarily, the Supreme Court you will not have to request a request to the Congress of Deputies to question the former minister.

Ábalos is being investigated in the Supreme Court for the crimes of influence peddling, embezzlement, criminal organization and briberyand will be the first to declare; The following week, his advisor, Koldo García, and the considered commissioner of the plot, Víctor de Aldama, will do so.

The two were investigated until now in the National Court but the Supreme Court assumed the part of the case that affects them and that is directly related to the former minister of Transport.

In his appearance, Ábalos will surely be asked about the alleged commissions that Víctor de Aldama said having paid both him and Koldo García, as well as socialist leaders such as Santos Cerdán, denied by him.

After testifying at the National Court in an appearance that earned him his subsequent release from prison after support the Prosecutor’s Office for his release, This businessman promised that he would provide documentation proving what he said.

The Supreme Court opened a case against Ábalos after the “founded and serious indications” which was pointed out by the judge of the National Court Ismael Moreno, who attributed to the former minister a “clear and concrete accusation” for his “main role” in the Koldo case.

The researchers emphasize the “virtually unlimited level of access to the sphere of ministry” by the businessman De Aldama, who had a “privileged relationship” with the department headed by Ábalos, which “was paid” to both him and his former advisor.

This case is investigating the public awarding of several mask contracts to the company Soluciones de Gestión for more than 52 million euros in 2020 and the alleged collection of commissions.