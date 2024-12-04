Mercadona announced this Wednesday that it has allocated one million euros to the reconstruction of soup kitchens affected by the DANA with which the company maintains regular collaboration, with the aim that these entities do not start from scratch and can recover their work with people in vulnerable situations as soon as possible.

The company, which will be in charge of the entire process of recovery and fitting out of the spaces, begins this initiative focused on six soup kitchens, which also delivers a total of 7 delivery vans.

These soup kitchens, with which the company was already collaborating before the catastrophe and from where they served more than 1,100 users daily among all, they are Red Cross and Messengers of Peace in Algemesí ; Horta Sud Red Cross in Paiporta; City of Hope Association and Evangelical Cristina Church in Aldaia; the latter also present in Benetússer.

The company says it will continue to do whatever is necessary to contribute to Valencia recovering its economic and social activity.