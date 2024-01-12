













Rouge Redstar came to steal the hearts of all of us. However, there are other powerful girls who have made stunning appearances in their anime series. So, so that you can check them out at some point, I present to you the most special ones.

Cyberpunk: Edgeruuners – Lucy

Lucy completely surprised us, she is a very beautiful girl and she is a netrunner, so she is in charge of systems things. At first, we definitely shouldn't have trusted her, although everything changes when she falls in love with David.

The panorama he faces is chilling and things do not end as nice as we corny people had expected, however, his series does have a classic cyberpunk ending.

Lucy became a cyberpunk icon and all the fans fell in love with her and her uniqueness. She is definitely one of the favorites of the genre, do you think Red Rouge will manage to unseat her this season?

Although, of course, Lucy was only part of her story, but all of Studio Trigger's work also made the protagonist shine more than usual. In addition, the contrast created with David, and the entire romantic atmosphere of her also allowed us to perceive Lucy in a distinctive way.

Lucy Cyberpunk Edgerunners will remain as one of the most exemplary cyberpunk women, let's see if Rouge Redstar from Metallic Rouge manages to cope.

Ghost in the shell – Motoko Kusanagi

Ghost in the shell It is one of the most interesting anime of the genre. Her animated updates are available on Netflix and the girl is one of the most interesting in the genre. Motoko spends her time analyzing the issues and details around her and will definitely invite you to think a lot with her.

Robocco – Me & Robocco

Rouge Redstar Metallic Rouge would be able to beat Robocco Me & Robocco? Big question! No? Both protagonists have impressive power, however, the girl from Shuēisha truly has a commitment to her human, while the girl from Metallic Rouge has a strong feeling of responsibility that could falter after facing the nine immortals.

Robocco is his young master's maid and although she looks nothing like the delicate maids of the boy's companions, she is more impressive than them. Bondo, the protagonist, will eventually realize how valuable his maid is. compared to the others, and not only because of its power on a mechanical level but because of the appreciation and care with which it is cared for.

Robocco looks nothing like Rouge or Lucy but he still has a very special place in all of our hearts. And unlike the other girls who will make us suffer, she has the main motivation to

Alita – Alita

Alita is an iconic robotic girl, she has a history full of fractured and painful moments. Furthermore, his power is irrational and his movements definitely push us to the limit. There is a rumored new movie that fans would immediately love.

Alita doesn't know who she is or where she comes from, much less what she should/could think. So the journey that she presents to us will be a search for an interesting truth, while she fights different mortal enemies.

ALita deliveries are awesome! will it be up to par Metallic Rouge?

2B – NieR Automata

The NieR Automata anime premiered in 2023 and had several delays due to the studio team having some health problems. However, the series is based on the video game that offered us scenarios and a story full of action.

2B is the android – who together with her “brother” – will have the mission of defeating the machines that stalk the Earth. In principle, nothing is known about the organization that creates them to attack humans, however, eventually We will realize all the contraption of issues that history presents.

The design of 2B is full of special charm, so it definitely steals our hearts instantly. What do you think, the girl Metallic Rouge Could it enter your new top of favorites?

Metallic Rouge It premiered on January 10, 2024. It will be a new sci-fi anime that will make us rethink our role in the world, as well as Rouge Redstar, the protagonist.

The series begins in medias res, which implies that we are in the middle of the story – perhaps not exactly in the middle, but several things have already happened that we could not even imagine.

Source: Studio Trigger

In the first chapter, we see Rouge defeat the third Nean of the nine immortals who seek more rights for “theirs”, in general, Because they consider that they are no different from humans and should have the same considerations and possibilities.

This is a kind of uprising against the government, which sends a couple of girls to stop the nine immortals. However, it's obvious that this is some kind of covert plan, so both the Nine Immortals and Rouge will have to proceed with caution.

Rouge could start out as a very particular character, but her development could even turn her into a villain. Let's see what Studio Bones has to offer in this new commemorative project.

