There are only 8 days left until the Premier League ends and 9 days until the match for the quarterfinals of the Premier League begins. UEFA champions league. Manchester City faced Arsenal on matchday 30 and got very bad news since Nathan Ake He left the playing field injured.
Currently, the Liverpool It is the owner of the top in this competition with 67 units, while its immediate pursuers are precisely the two teams involved in this match that finished the game without taking advantage and are 2 and 3 points behind the leader.
What worries Pep Guardiola and for all City fans, beyond the search to score points in the Premier, the Champions League playoffs are just around the corner.
After a date of FIFA friendlies in which the players of the Manchester City have been under the spotlight for their withdrawal from their national team calls and premature injuries during matches, the problems continue for Pep Guardiola.
In the meeting before the Arsenal by Mikel Arteta, the player Nathan Ake He suffered a muscle injury in his calf and had to be replaced 27 minutes into the first half. He not only worries about the footballer himself, but also about the intrigue generated by how long it takes for him to recover.
On April 9 will be the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and until the pertinent studies are carried out, it will not be known exactly whether Aké reaches the first qualifying match or not. At the moment, it is a very sensitive loss for Pep's team.
