The third vice president and Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Sara Aagesen, has opted to “avoid” new construction in flood-prone areas to minimize the risks of catastrophes such as the Dana in Valencia. “The first thing is to work on not increasing, not aggravating the problem that exists,” argued the head of the Ecological Transition.

As explained in an interview on RNE reported by Europa Press, “the first thing is to consider these flood zones and avoid new constructions and, secondly, work in coordination with the administrations to have adaptation plans for the protection of the population and “Above all, do not turn your back on science.”

In his opinion, it is necessary that “when clear and forceful warnings are issued” they are “considered.” “May the alerts arrive in time to protect them (the population),” he added.

Regarding the necessary actions in the Poyo ravine (Valencia), he explained that after the disaster “many works” have been carried out and he recalled the existence of hydrological plans where the actions to be carried out in all infrastructures are estimated.









However, Aagesen has opted for “a much more possible message of good management of scientific information, of acting with other types of measures related to the resilience of municipalities, to use the natural masses themselves to avoid contamination and that those completely abrupt water flows can have an impact on the populations, in addition to having warning systems available in each of the populations.

Responsibilities “are clear”

Regarding the responsibilities in the management of the dana, Aagesen considers that “they are clear” while he has defended the actions of his predecessor in office, Teresa Ribera after giving explanations “for more than eight hours” in Congress and the Senate . “The information was clear and forceful,” he added.

The Minister of Ecological Transition has also referred to the fires ravaging California and which she has described as a “true drama” while acknowledging her concern about climate change denialist speeches. «I feel completely challenged by these campaigns and I believe that we must work to stop them from the value of democracy; “Democratic governments should fight against this, avoid hoaxes and misinformation that makes us many more vulnerable,” explained Aagesen when asked about the position of the future American president, Donald Trump, and his advisor Elon Musk regarding climate change.

Given these approaches, Aagesen has expressed his “desire” that Spain and Europe “continue to lead” the Green Agenda.