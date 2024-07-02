Meteorologist Tishkovets: July 2 in Moscow will be the hottest in 134 years

In 2024, July 2 will be a record hot day for Moscow. Such high temperatures have not been observed on this day for 134 years, reports leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets in his Telegram-channel.

The capital is expected to see sunny and dry weather. The air will warm up to plus 30-33 degrees. “Even for the height of summer, this is abnormal heat, exceeding the climate norm by almost 10 degrees. Moreover, a repeat or a fall of the temperature record of 1890 is possible, when Moscow meteorologists recorded plus 31.9,” the meteorologist wrote.

Tishkovets added that new temperature records are possible in Moscow in the next two days. On July 3, the temperature is expected to be at 31-33 degrees Celsius, while the record was set in 1917 and was 32.2 degrees.

The expert noted that the heat should drop almost to normal on the weekend. Thermometer readings will drop to 25-28 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, general practitioner Andrei Kondrakhin advised Russians to be more lazy in the heat in order to reduce the strain on the body.