In the province of Almeria There are three towns included in the list of the ‘Most Beautiful Towns in Spain’: Lucainena de las Torres, Mojácar and Níjar are stunning villas fully deserving of that decoration, although that does not imply that in this region of Andalusia there are no more special municipalities that is also worth visiting, whether for one reason or another. That is precisely the Vicar case.

This municipality located in the Poniente Almeria region not only can he boast of having a architectural heritage with centuries of history, since the Romans already settled in Vícar millennia ago, but also the streets of one of its population centers are a true open air museum. Every year the facades and patios of this town are decorated with impressive graffiti, which creates a unique image.

The graffiti of Villa de Vícar: art in the streets

Graffiti in Villa de Vícar (Almería) Vícar Town Hall

Vícar is made up of several population centers, although one of the most special is the one that gives it its name, also called Villa de Vícar, since in addition to being the old town of the municipality and having excellent buildings with centuries of history, look “to two seas”, as it is said on the City Council’s website: to the Mediterranean and to the area known as the ‘sea of ​​plastic’, named after the gigantic greenhouses.

But what makes this town even more impressive is the event that takes place every August, ‘Walking among candles’, in which the town is completely transformed thanks to the numerous pictorial works of art that are made on the facades of the municipality and that turn the town into an open-air artistic collection. These graffiti remain throughout the year so that visitors can see them.

Graffiti in Villa de Vícar (Almería) Vícar Town Hall

Several artists ‘decorate’ the town with beautiful graffiti according to the theme of that year (in 2024 it was the comics), and his works give Villa de Vícar a very picturesque and special image that contrasts greatly with the rest of the landscape of the Poniente Almeriense region. In addition to seeing these wonders, you can also visit some architectural gems of the town, such as the Church of San Benito, or go to one of its extraordinary viewpoints.





How to get to Villa de Vícar

The town of Villa de Vícar (declared ‘Magic Town’ in 2022) is located about 27 kilometers from the city of Almería, and to be able to get to it from the Andalusian city you have to take the A-7 (Mediterranean Highway) and then exit onto the Vícar Highway or AL-3301, that takes you directly to the town. It takes a while just over 20 minutes in completing the journey.

Sign up for the newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world.