Art galleries occupy a peripheral place in the traditional narratives of contemporary art. Its private character and commercial framework tend to eclipse that some have managed to create important public exhibition contexts, even to correct institutional gaps.

In Spain, two referents … of this model are Guillermo de Osma and José by hand, whose visions have transcended the search for the ‘fashion artist’ to focus on rescuing creators and relevant movements of the twentieth century, forgotten or marginalized in academic discourse. To do this, they usually collaborate with commissioners, historians, critics and collectors, developing size projects that open new lines of research.

Currently, both galleries exhibit proposals that can be interpreted as consecutive chapters, offering paths of cultural paradigms of Spanish art of the twentieth century. On the one hand, the figurative renewal is examined, which unfolds from the first decades to the fracture caused by the civil war; On the other, the debates on the abstract trends that proliferated during the developing Francoism and, specifically, the geometric variant driven by female firms are addressed.

Ambitious journey

In Guillermo de Osma, commissioned by the gallery owner with Míriam Sainz de la Maza and Javier Pérez Segura, There is an ambitious journey through more than eighty pieces – unpublished many – of more than sixty artists. These are works linked to the trends that transformed the Spanish cultural landscape between 1914 and 1936 under the name of ‘New Art’, a term used by some creators to define the moment in which the radicality of the first avant -garde gave way – among other formulas – to the return to order, to the new figuration and the opening of paths towards postcubist explorations, such as purism, and the dissemination of poetics Surrealist

The elasticity of the concept allows to group works of different aesthetic ambition and dissimilar degrees of formal innovation, forming an inventory as heterogeneous as dazzling that draws numerous paths: some pieces expand the visual imaginary of great teachers (such as the splendid works of Juan Gris, Manuel Ángeles Ortiz or Benjamín Palencia), while others reveal little explored links (such is the case of ESTEBAN French and his unpublished work dedicated to Yves Tanguy, or of the decalcomanía signed to the alimon by Óscar Domínguez and Marcel Jean).

They.

From top to bottom, ‘Circle of Light’, by Aurèlia Muñoz (1964); ‘Biological order II’, by Ana Buenaventura; and ‘Without title (mural project)’, by Jacinta Gil

The exhibition also shows how, in these first indications of modernity, women played an essential role. His legacy is reflected in magnificent works of already canonical names, such as Sonia DeaunayMaría Blanchard, Rosario de Velasco and Maruja Mallo, Together with proposals from less recognized artists, but of remarkable aesthetic contribution, such as Olga Sachaoff or Victoria Durán.

The complex relationships that unite these names with each other and with the cultural system of their time are broken down into an essential catalog that collects various essays, whose reading allows to clarify the horizon of that moment of in-Bartable creative boiling, prior to the civil war and the disappearance of the channels for free expression.

The gallery proposal José by hand, ‘Geometric in Spain [años 50, 60 y 70]’, is more modest in terms of names and works, but it is also fascinating for its complex review of the debate on the geometric abstract avant -garde, analyzed from a feminist perspective, in that Spain that, after the period of autarchy, aspired to integrate into the debates of modernity.

Commissioned by Isabel Tejeda, The appointment takes as a starting point those relatively constant visibility figures – as Elena Asins,Soledad Sevilla or Aurèlia Muñoz– and puts them in dialogue with speeches in the process of restitution, such as Jacinta Gil (whose pieces of the late 50s were proposed for the Alexandria Biennial of 1959), with other names that today begin to arouse great interest in retrospective exhibitions or thesis at the national level, such as Pepa Caballero – currently the protagonist of a retrospective in the CAAC of Seville – or Inés Medina, whose first professional stage, between 1978 and 1995, is now a reason for a great exhibition in Artium de Vitoria.

Temporary Arch of the Spanish twentieth century ‘New Art: 1914-1936’. Collective Guillermo de Osma Gallery. Madrid. C/ Claudio Coello, 4. Commissioners: Míriam Sainz de la Maza, Javier Pérez Segura and Guillermo de Osma. Until May 14. Four stars. ‘Geometric in Spain [años 50, 60 y 70]’. Collective José de la Hand Gallery. Madrid. C/ Zorrilla, 21. Commissioner: Isabel Tejeda. Until April 26. Four stars.

Likewise, other names that the gallery had already valued in respective individual samples are included, such as Ana Buenaventura or Lola Bosshard. However, the authentic firm of the house, which has positioned José’s team as true ‘archaeologists’ of contemporary art, resides in the new discoveries of really advanced speeches for his time, but little studied, which in this event are embodied in the work DE Elvira Alfageme, María Droc, Amparo Cores or Angiola Bonanni, The latter, the only active.