A woman bought a vehicle for her husband for 375,794 dirhams, on a promise from him to pay the monthly installments to the bank, but he paid only two installments, and refused to pay the rest of the installments, and divorced her, while the Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 52 thousand and 750 dirhams with Preserving the plaintiff’s right to demand the defendant for the remaining installments of the bank.

The details of the case refer to a woman filing a lawsuit against her ex-husband, demanding that he pay her 375,794 dirhams, in addition to the bank transaction fees in the amount of 2,620 dirhams, bringing the total amount of the claim to 378,414 dirhams, indicating that she was the wife of the defendant and had bought during the marital period. A 2021 car through a bank and registered in his name, provided that the monthly installments for the vehicle are deducted from the plaintiff’s account, and despite the defendant’s written pledge to deposit the withdrawn installment into her account as the beneficiary of the vehicle purchase, he did not fulfill his obligation.

In her lawsuit, the plaintiff decided that the defendant paid only 6,235 dirhams of the value of the indebtedness and that she had paid 56,367 dirhams of the value of the indebtedness and submitted a statement of all the payments that were made and remaining to the bank, and a copy of the bank transaction fees, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum, confirming that He sold his car for 30 thousand dirhams and handed over its price to the plaintiff as a down payment of the car installments, but she kept the amount unjustly, indicating his commitment to pay the installments by handing them over to the plaintiff directly, and that the lawsuit is malicious due to his filing a divorce suit for damage, and the request to reject the lawsuit.

For its part, the court confirmed, in the merits of its ruling, that the evidence from the bank papers attached to the file, and from the acknowledgment and pledge issued by the defendant to pay the monthly installment of the vehicle, that the plaintiff had purchased the vehicle in question for him for the amount of 375,794 dirhams, including profits in monthly installments, the value of each installment 6263 dirhams, and he only paid 12,500 dirhams of the value of the car installments, and the plaintiff paid 10 monthly installments, with a total amount of 62,630 dirhams, and then it was decided that the plaintiff had the right to demand the defendant for the rest of the amount, which amounted to 50,130 dirhams, in addition to To the bank transaction fee of 2,620 dirhams.

The court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 52 thousand and 750 dirhams, while preserving the plaintiff’s right to demand the defendant for the remaining installments, and obligated him to commensurate with this amount of fees and expenses.

