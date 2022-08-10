By Rik Elfrink

For PSV, the battle for Champions League qualification and in the Eredivisie is now a priority, but in the background the club is still busy to strengthen the selection in the course of this month. There is a strong desire within the leadership to provide the attack with an extra player after Noni Madueke’s injury, and that must be a basic player. Surprisingly, the name of Donyell Malen has fallen as one of the many options, although this seems hardly feasible in advance.