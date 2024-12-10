In education, as in many other areas, there are preconceived ideas that are perpetuated over time. One of the most common is the belief that no student deserves to get the highest grade, under the argument that perfection does not exist and, therefore, an exam can always be better.

This technique is still well-intentioned: it seeks to motivate the student to constantly improve themselves. However, it can have the opposite effect. The idea that, no matter how much effort is made, excellence will never be achieved can be discouraging for younger people, and can push them unintentionally to throw in the towel. Therefore, this position has many detractors.

One of the most critical voices of this method is that of the teacher and disseminator @MaestritaM, who recently shared her position on the case on the social network X (formerly Twitter). In a message that already reaches no less than 878,000 viewsthe teacher has assured that this technique only ends up demotivating and detracting from those who make the effort.

«If a student deserves a 10 and you don’t give it because ’10 is perfection and no one is perfect’, or because ‘we are in the first trimester and if I give you a 10 you are not going to make an effort in the next ones’, “You end up demotivating and detracting from those who are excellent and try hard,” he shared.









Reactions to the publication

Anticipating possible criticism, the teacher clarifies that she does not advocate giving away grades, but rather encourage effort in a student body who, through this method, sees how everything they have studied falls on deaf ears. “I’m really mad about both giving a grade to those who don’t deserve it and subtracting it from those who do,” he stressed.

As often happens in these viral cases, his words have given rise to a lively debate among other teachers and users, many of whom have contributed their own experiences and reflections on the topic. “I don’t think 10 is perfection, but ‘everything is correct’, which is perfectly possible, you just have to answer all the questions or issues completely and correctly,” argues @LlanasIván, computer engineer, in this regard.

Another user, @Lolaacostaf, reports a recent case. «Yesterday I saw a 9.9 in biology in 2nd year of Baccalaureate. “Absurd.” To this comment, @MaestritaM responded equally indignantly: «My God! With how difficult it is to access a career because of the cut, I already want to complicate his life by 0.1.