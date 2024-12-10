How to remove grease from wooden furniture in the kitchen

The kitchen, the epicenter of domestic life, is a space where functionality and design merge. In this environment, wooden furniture stands out for its warmth, durability and timeless style. However, their constant exposure to fumes, oils, and food debris creates a recurring challenge: grease buildup. This problem not only compromises their aesthetics, but can also deteriorate the finish and structure of the material.

The porous nature of wood makes it especially vulnerable, as it tends to absorb particles that settle on it. Over time, these become embedded, making them difficult to remove with conventional maintenance methods. Furthermore, improper use of cleaning products or methods can damage its surface, compromising its aesthetics and functionality.

Knowing the correct care methods will not only return furniture to its original appearance, but also ensure that it remains impeccable in an environment as demanding as the kitchen.

White vinegar and hot water

White vinegar, known for its degreasing properties, is perfect for safely removing superficial greasy residue. A mixture of equal parts vinegar and hot water applied with a sprayer is effective. After spraying the solution on the affected area, it is recommended to rub it with a soft cotton cloth and dry well to prevent it from absorbing moisture.

baking soda

Baking soda is another versatile alternative for cleaning tougher stains. By mixing it with water to form a paste, it can be applied directly to the affected areas. Its exfoliating action removes embedded grease without damaging the varnish. It is important to clean the residue to prevent it from clogging the pores of the wood.

Vegetable oil and baking soda

The combination of this compound with a small amount of vegetable oil offers a less conventional but effective remedy. The oil acts by dissolving the adhered grease, while the baking soda removes the remains without scratching the material. After applying the mixture, it is essential to clean with a damp cloth and dry well to guarantee an impeccable finish.

Dish soap and warm water

For quick, regular cleanings, a solution of dish soap diluted in warm water may be sufficient. Use a microfiber cloth to gently rub the surface and dry immediately to prevent the wood from swelling.





burning alcohol

For particularly complicated stains, burning alcohol can be used. This product should be applied sparingly: wet a cloth with alcohol, rub the affected area and rinse with a damp cloth. Before using it, it is recommended to test in an inconspicuous area to avoid unwanted reactions with the furniture’s finish.

Common mistakes to avoid

Although the mentioned methods are safe, it is crucial to avoid certain mistakes:

Avoid strong chemicals: substances such as bleach or industrial degreasers can damage the varnish or even wear down its surface.

Do not use abrasive scouring pads: these can scratch the wood, especially if it has a delicate coating.

Test in a hidden area: Before applying any solution, always test in a small, inconspicuous area to ensure there are no adverse reactions

Beyond cleaning, prevention is key to avoid the accumulation of grease on furniture. After cooking, especially fatty or fried dishes, it is advisable to clean immediately with a damp cloth to remove remains before they adhere. Additionally, an efficient extractor hood significantly reduces the amount of fatty vapors that settle on surfaces.

Regularly applying specific waxes or oils for wood protects the finish, providing shine and a protective layer that makes it difficult for grease to adhere. Likewise, covering exposed furniture with tablecloths or protectors can be a practical solution to prevent wear and tear.

If it has already penetrated deeply or the finish of the furniture is seriously affected, it is best to contact a restoration specialist. Procedures such as sanding, varnishing or repainting can restore the original appearance and prolong its useful life.

Keeping kitchen cabinets free of these residues not only contributes to impeccable aesthetics, but also ensures their durability. Methods such as those mentioned, combined with preventive practices and regular maintenance, allow this valuable material to be kept in optimal conditions.

Acting quickly and using the appropriate techniques makes the difference between a piece of furniture that ages prematurely and one that elegantly withstands the passage of time. With these recommendations, keeping the kitchen impeccable will be a simpler and more effective task.