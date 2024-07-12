The right time was once again set by Larry Ten Voorde and the 911 GT3 Cup of Enrico Fulgenzi Racing in the hour of free practice which, slightly behind the original schedule (about 25 minutes), opened the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at the Mugello Circuit this afternoon.

The reigning champion and current leader of the standings did not disappoint on Friday afternoon either and on the Tuscan circuit, right in the final minutes of the session, he set a time of 1’50″997 which made him jump to the top of the day’s time list, as well as in the predictions for tomorrow’s qualifying.

The interesting thing about today’s free practice is that the top three exactly mirror the podium from the last round in Imola, with Keagan Masters (Team Q8 HI Perform) and Marvin Klein (Target Competition) second and third respectively behind Ten Voorde.

Both lapped within two thousandths of each other and two tenths of the leader, but they are not the only ones, because Lirim Zendeli is the author of the fourth time of the day, just one hundredth of a second behind. The German driver of Ombra Racing appeared increasingly in tune with the 911 GT3 Cup of Ombra Racing and was also the best among the contenders for the Rookie classification.

Positive feelings at Fulgenzi Racing also come from Flynt Schuring, the young Dutch teammate of Ten Voorde who managed to enter the top 50 by lapping just 3 tenths behind his multi-titled compatriot.

So the first of the Italians is only sixth. Thanks to Aldo Festante, who with the 911 GT3 Cup of Dinamic Motorsport stopped the clocks at 4 tenths from the top, just ahead of Simone Iaquinta, seventh with Prima Ghinzani.

The Dutchman Senna van Soelen also finished in the same tenth as the two Italians, making his debut with Target Competition at a good pace in the Porsche Italia single-make series and preceding his teammate Janne Stiak by a tenth.

The 17-year-old German, who was still in the spotlight with the ninth time, preceded another Scholarship Programme under-18, Francesco Braschi. The 19-year-old Dinamic rider, who was at the top yesterday in the test in 1’50″654, today lapped in 1’51″591, working mostly with a view to the race and concluding the day at the end of the top-10 (paying a 10-minute pit stop for track limit abuse).

Less than a second behind Ten Voorde were three more rookies: Daniel Gregor with the TDE team and the Villorba Corse duo Steven Giacon – Nicolas Pujatti.

Among the protagonists of the Michelin Cup, cover for Paolo Gnemmi and Ebimotors, leading the free practice in 1’53″342, just 46 thousandths better than Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT).

Slightly further behind but in a very close ranking, they are followed by Cesare Brusa (Prima Ghinzani), Alberto De AMicis (Ebimotors) and Stefano Stefanelli, who is playing at home at Mugello with Team Malucelli.

Only seventh is the current championship leader Francesco Fenici, while the “deb” Cosimo Barberini, another Florentine engaged in the home event, starts from the eighth time in the category.

During the session, it should be noted that no track limits were expected, in fact, given the gravel in the escape routes and the recent changes to the kerbs and “mats”, and in reality the reports received by the race direction were numerous, especially at Materassi, Biondetti 1 and Bucine.

Furthermore, in addition to several black and white flags, four black ones were displayed (10 minute pit stop), in order addressed to Braschi, Pujatti, Anthony Imperato and Diego Bertonelli.

Situations that are unlikely to be repeated over the course of the weekend, which now awaits a crucial qualifying session for tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 9.15, in view of a red-hot race 1 that will start at 15.50 with live coverage on Dazn and live streaming on www.carreracupitalia.it.

The times of free practice

Coming soon.