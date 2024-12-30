Goran Miladinovic and the Insolac Box 87 They join their paths to complete the internal battery of the team led by Eloy Ramírez, as announced this Monday by the green-and-red club in a statement. Caja 87 had been looking for a center in the market for some time and has finally found one in this 25-year-old Montenegrin born in Tivat and 2.13 meters tall who comes from KK Teodo Tivat of the Prva A Liga of Montenegro and the NLB ABA League 2.

The Balkan interior has a clear North American formation, since after being an under-18 international with his team in the European 2017 He packed his bags and crossed the pond to the United States. In the 2017-2018 season he attended the Springfield Commonwealth Academy while the following season he attended the Hoosac School in New York.

After that, Miladinovic was recruited by Marshall University. With the Thundering Herd completed the entire university cycle at the prestigious NCAAwinning the hearts of the green fans. After 104 games defending the Herd jersey, and once graduated, Miladinovic He returned to his native country to join the KK Teodo Tivat. In the local league he has played ten games before joining the Seville project. In addition, he also took part in a clash in the Adriatic supranational league (NLB ABA League 2) against Cedevita Junior.

𝗨𝗻 𝗽𝗶́𝘃𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮́𝘁𝗶𝗹 Get to know Goran Miladinovic a little more with his best plays. From very high blocks to contest dunks.#VamosCaja87 #SecondFEB pic.twitter.com/wFEboCmobk — Insolac Caja 87 Basket (@caja87basket) December 30, 2024

«Youth, talent and projection»

The general director of the cash register entity, Marcos Dominguezvalued the signing of the Balkan center, highlighting “his youth, talent and a projection that will surely give us a lot of joy.” The green-red leader also pointed out that the Montenegrin is not only “rebound and strength, but also the future.”