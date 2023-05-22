However, the scarcity of human remains that lived in the early stages of history and its dispersal in geographical areas far apart in Africa, such as Ethiopia and South Africa, made it difficult to form a complete picture of how the human race originated and spread throughout the continent before moving to various parts of the world.

And advance New studyusing genome data from modern African populations, provides a glimpse into how this might have happened.

research results

The research indicated that several groups of human ancestors from across Africa contributed to the emergence of modern humans, as they migrated from one region to another, mixing with each other over hundreds of thousands of years.

The research also concluded that all humans alive today can trace their roots back to two specific populations that lived in Africa about a million years ago.

The results did not support a long-standing hypothesis that modern humans appeared in a single region in Africa, nor did they support a scenario that assumed mixing with an unknown species closely related to humans within the continent.

The past is more complicated