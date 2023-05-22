Gladkov: an explosive device was dropped on the administration building in the Belgorod region

In the Belgorod region, an explosive device was dropped from a quadrocopter on the administration building of the rural settlement of the village of Golovchino in the Grayvoronovsky district, the governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov said in Telegram-channel.

According to the head of the region, after the incident, the roof caught fire, operational services are working on the spot, extinguishing the fire has begun. It is also noted that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Earlier, the governor of the Belgorod region said that one of the settlements in the Volokonovsky district came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). There is damage to the power line, the village of Tishanka and the farm of Shakhovka remain partially without electricity.

On the afternoon of May 21, Gladkov said that several settlements in the Belgorod region came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine at once. In particular, the village of Tishanka, Volokonovsky district, was shelled. In it, a shell damaged the office of a family doctor – the roof was cut at the building and a window was broken.