A strong earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck Fukushima Prefecture early Sunday morning, but there is no risk of a tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported that the earthquake, which occurred at 17:06 a.m. Sunday local time (2117 Saturday GMT), reached four degrees on the Japanese earthquake intensity scale of 7 degrees in towns including Futaba and Okuma, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The epicenter of the earthquake was off Fukushima and at a depth of about 50 km.