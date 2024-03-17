Protest by Gozzi's supporters, without readmission, possible legal battle

They ask “the Designation Commission to review its decision in accordance with the principle of representativeness”. I am the supporters of Antonio Gozziwho, as Repubblica reports, are in revolt over the exclusion of Federacciai's number one from the race for the leadership of Confindustria. “The presidents of the territorial and trade associations who sign the letter addressed to the wise men of Confindustria, as well as the members of the General Council and the president Carlo Bonomi, already foresee a legal battle”, says Repubblica.

The letter, continues Repubbica, “represents the thoughts of the presidents of the associations of «Cremona, Bergamo, Brescia, Savona, Naples, Taranto, Reggio Emilia, Treviso, Vicenza, Verbania and Umbria», as well as of the «main national associations of category strongly representative of Made in Italy, such as pharmaceuticals, fashion, wood and furniture, chemistry, steel, glass, paper, cement, foundries, various mechanics, gas and others”.

In short, a substantial part of the Italian industrial world that is asking for the readmission of Gozzi in the race against Garrone and Orsini to avoid a legal battle which would risk poisoning the internal climate within Confindustria.