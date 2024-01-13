A severe winter storm moving across the American Midwest caused a power outage to more than 250,000 customers in the states of Wisconsin and Michigan on Friday, before ice was expected to cover the region starting early this week.

Power was cut off to more than 151,000 homes and businesses in Michigan, according to data from a website that tracks, records and collects data on power outages in the United States.

In Wisconsin, 102,692 customers lost power by midnight on Friday.

Airlines postponed more than 7,600 flights across the United States, including planes that were prevented from taking off at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago due to winds and heavy snowfall.

The storm comes ahead of what will likely be the coldest weather the country has seen since December 2022.