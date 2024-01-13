On Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the Blue Cross Celestial Machine will receive the visit Pachuca Tuzosin the duel corresponding to day one of the Clausura 2024 tournament. Both teams have failed in the last semester, so starting the Clausura on the right foot is practically an obligation.
In this note we will talk about the five most important footballers of the Blue Cross Blue Machine in Saturday's match, against the Hidalgo team.
The Colombian defender was one of the few footballers who did things well last tournament, in an extremely complicated semester for the fans, coaching staff and players of the Blue Cross Blue Machine. His contribution at the start of the tournament will be vital for the cement cause, so he will be in everyone's eyes from the first date.
The Argentine footballer is one of the most important signings made by the celestial board ahead of the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament. He plays as a left-back; He is tough when defending and has enough conditions to generate something on the attack.
We see another interesting addition for the Cruz Azul Blue Machine reflected in the arrival of the Uruguayan footballer Camilo Cándido, who can play calmly in the defensive line or in the midfield, according to the needs of Martín Anselmi and his teammates.
The technical qualities of the Argentine footballer Lorenzo Faravelli automatically make him one of the most watched elements by his own fans and fans of other clubs. He works as an offensive midfielder, therefore, the little or much that the cement producers generate during this campaign will be due to the actions or omissions of Lorenzo Faravelli.
The way in which Gabriel: the 'Toro' Fernández forgot about Pumas to join the Blue Cross Blue Machine, declaring that he chose the cement producers for a matter of history, places him as one of the key footballers in the aspirations of the capital's residents this summer.
#key #footballers #Cruz #Azul #Pachuca #Clausura
Leave a Reply