Eight crew members lost their lives and two others are missing after A South Korean chemical tanker capsized on Wednesday off the western Japanese city of Shimonoseki, a Japanese coast guard office said.

The crew of the 870-ton vessel Keoyoung Sun radioed for help around 7:05 a.m. local time Wednesday when they reported that their ship, anchored near Mutsure Island off Shimonoseki, was capsizing, according to the report. fountain.

There were 11 crew members on board the boat: eight Indonesians, two South Koreans and one Chinese. of which eight have been confirmed dead, one person has been rescued alive and the whereabouts of two others are unknown.

The eight bodies found and the rescued person were wearing life jackets, according to local authorities, who continue the search for the two missing crew members.

The ship was carrying 980 tons of acrylic acid, a highly reactive chemical that corrodes severely when it comes into direct contact with the human body, although no leaks have been confirmed, the coast guard said.

At the time of the incident, warnings had been issued about strong winds and large waves.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry has sent an officer to the scene to investigate the situation.

“We are checking the status of the rescue of our citizens and have sent a consular official to the scene,” said the South Korean Foreign Ministry in statements reported by the local Yonhap agency.

EFE