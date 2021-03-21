His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the peoples celebrating Nowruz on this occasion, according to a tweet published by His Highness on his account on the social networking site “Twitter” in which he said: “We congratulate all The peoples who celebrate Nowruz on this occasion … wishing them a year of goodness, blessing and stability … and that this spring be a spring of love, peace and prosperity for everyone, God willing.





