On Sunday, Dutch Central Bank Governor Claes Knot praised the role of immigration in the success and prosperity of his country's economy.

Knott said foreign workers and international relations are essential to the success of the Dutch economy.

These statements come at a time when anti-immigration politician Geert Wilders is trying to form the next government.

Media reported that Knott said, in an interview with the Dutch network “NBO One” today, that “the Dutch economy benefits, more than any other country, from European and international integration.”

The Freedom Party, to which Wilders belongs, achieved a surprise victory in the general elections held on November 22, winning the largest number of seats in Parliament, exceeding expectations indicated by the opinion poll.