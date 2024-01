Dictator Kim Jong-un of North Korea. | Photo: KCNA/EFE

North Korea fired several cruise missiles (long-range) around its east coast this Sunday (28). It is the second launch of this type of missile in less than a week, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The artifacts were detected near the waters surrounding the North Korean region of Sinpo, around 8 am. No information was released on the number of missiles fired. Six days earlier, Pyongyang had already fired several cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea.

Parallel to the launch of the missiles, which in theory could reach targets at great distances and carry nuclear warheads, the North Korean state news agency KCNA published an article stating that US-led forces are causing the region to become “increasingly close” to war. “The US and its minions organized, in less than a month, a series of joint military exercises targeting North Korea by air, land and sea, around the Korean peninsula, mobilizing all types of strategic nuclear resources,” he says. the publication.

Analysts predict that North Korea will maintain or even intensify demonstrations of military power and provocations against Seoul and the USA, with more weapons tests, military exercises and missile launches. Still, North American and South Korean intelligence say they have not identified concrete signs that dictator Kim Jong-un intends to undertake imminent military action in the region.