New blow to police corruption. Agents from the Interior Affairs Unit (UAI) arrested a chief inspector of the National Police last Saturday in Vigo for his alleged involvement in a plot that smuggled drug caches along the coast of Murcia, according to what has been announced. The world and police and judicial sources have confirmed to EL PAÍS. The now arrested person, Juan Carlos CL, was stationed at the Spanish Embassy in Colombia and is the second police officer arrested in the same case after Chief Inspector José G., then head of the Unit, was arrested last February. of Drugs and Organized Crime (Udyco) in the Region of Murcia. The two had had a professional relationship in the past, according to police sources.

The police officer detained in Galicia has been provisionally released with precautionary measures such as the withdrawal of his passport, the prohibition of leaving Spain and biweekly court appearances. His position at the embassy, ​​where he was precisely liaising with the Colombian police on drug trafficking matters, will be occupied by another agent, sources from the Ministry of the Interior say. The other detained commander remains in preventive detention since his arrest, as confirmed by the Superior Court of Justice of Murcia. The case is investigating the alleged commission of crimes of criminal organization, drug trafficking, bribery, money laundering, disclosure of secrets and omission of the duty to prosecute crimes. The case, led by the head of the Court of Instruction 7 of Murcia, José Fernández Ayuso, is under summary secrecy.

The operation that led to the arrest of the two police officers began last summer, after during wiretapping of alleged members of a drug trafficking network, conversations were intercepted in which an alleged drug trafficker boasted of having a relationship with the then head of Udyco in Murcia. In addition, other criminal groups offered this contact to facilitate the entry of various caches into Spain through the coasts of the region, in exchange for the supposed delivery of money or luxury goods to the police command. The investigations led to the arrest, on February 21, of the police commander and five other people. The arrest of the second police officer is a continuation of the operation, added the sources consulted.

This chief inspector detained in Vigo – where he was enjoying a few days of vacation – has spent a large part of his professional career precisely in anti-drug trafficking units. And, specifically, in the so-called Special Response Groups for Organized Crime (GRECO) of the Police in Galicia, dependent on Udyco. In April of last year, Juan Carlos C. obtained the position as liaison at the diplomatic legation of Spain in Colombia. Positions in embassies are one of the most desired destinations among agents due to their high economic remuneration.