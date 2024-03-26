Schiphol was allowed to significantly increase the rates that airlines have to pay for the facilities at the airport. The Trade Appeals Board (CBb) determined this on Tuesday.

The CBb ruled in an appeal procedure initiated by airline KLM and the international trade organization IATA. They disagree with the significantly higher airport charges in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Schiphol increased the rates by 9, 12 and 14.8 percent respectively. For example, the airport wants to offset losses due to the decline in the number of flights and passengers due to Covid-19. Airlines pay for the services they use at an airport, such as security.

Power position

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) previously determined that the rate increases are not in conflict with the Aviation Act and rules based on it. KLM and IATA stated that Schiphol's settlement of corona losses led to rates that are no longer reasonable.

The CBb, the highest appeal body in the Netherlands in these types of disputes, calls the increases “very significant”, but not unreasonable. Schiphol is not abusing its dominant position, according to the CBb. This would become apparent from a comparative study of rates at Schiphol and other airports.

Airlines pass the increases on to their passengers. This leads to more expensive airline tickets. These are expected to become more expensive in the coming years, because airlines will have to incur higher costs for emission allowances, personnel and equipment.

KLM finds the CBb's ruling disappointing. “The losses incurred by Schiphol during the Covid period will be fully recovered from the airlines,” says a spokesperson. “This should be a shared entrepreneurial risk.”

Fly cleaner

Airport charges are the main source of income for Schiphol. In 2023, the airport received almost 1.16 billion euros in airport charges, 63 percent of its revenue. In 2022 that was still 901 million euros. The airport should not increase rates haphazardly; the increase is determined according to a strict procedure. Schiphol is not allowed to make a profit from this.

Since 2021, the airport has also used the airport charges to encourage cleaner flying. The quietest and cleanest aircraft pay less (45 percent of the base fare); the noisiest and most polluting aircraft pay considerably more (180 percent of the basic rate).

An increase in airport charges is also expected in the coming years. During the presentation of Schiphol's annual figures in February, financial director Robert Carsouw stated that the airport is becoming more expensive for airlines because the airport has a lot of overdue maintenance. It is not yet known how much the port charges will increase.