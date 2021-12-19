A resident of the working village of Mendeleevo in the Solnechnogorsk District of the Moscow Region reported an invasion of “snow fleas”. Your post in the community of the settlement in “In contact with” the woman added photographs of unusual insects.

“We have a boom in the forest of” snow fleas “(glacier fleas). They feed on plant debris and soil particles, ”she said, noting that animals and people are not of interest to them. “They cannot live in houses, they die at temperatures above 12 degrees Celsius. In general, it’s okay, ”added the author. According to her, when the thermometers drop below ten degrees of frost, the insects will fall asleep, and in the spring they will bury themselves deeper into the ground.

The words of the Russian woman to the publication “Moscow region today” confirmed with minor adjustments Oleg Gorbunov, entomologist, leading researcher at the Severtsov Institute of Ecology and Evolution of the Russian Academy of Sciences. He clarified that small insects are present in large quantities on the snowdrifts due to the thaw. “As soon as the air temperature drops a little, the fleas will become lethargic and sleepy, and at 20 degrees below zero, they will completely fall asleep,” he added.

The specialist emphasized that these insects really do not pose any danger to humans and animals, because they do not bite. “They were called fleas only because they jump,” the expert explained.

