Ranomi Kromowidjojo has extended her world title in the 50 meter butterfly at the World Championship short course in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The 31-year-old swimmer improved her own Dutch record to 24.44 seconds, just above the world record of Swedish Therese Alshammar (24.38).

The three-time Olympic champion, who will make a decision about her future after the World Cup, defeated her Swedish rival Sarah Sjöström in the final of the 50 butterfly. On Saturday Kromowidjojo already won gold with the Dutch relay team in the mixed 4×50 meter medley, with Kira Toussaint, Arno Kamminga and Thom de Boer.

Thom de Boer (center) during the 50 meter freestyle.

Ali Haider / EPA

