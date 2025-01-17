Relationships can be complex and infidelities, one of the most painful situations, often come to light in totally unexpected ways. From missent text messages until compromising photosmany people have found evidence of their partner’s betrayal in places no one would imagine. In that sense, Claudia Nicolasa, a psychologist specialized in human behavior, recently interviewed María Aperador, a criminologist expert in cybersecurity, and during her talk she revealed how A patient discovered her partner’s infidelity through Spotify.

According to the therapist in the interview, the discovery began thanks to an apparently trivial detail. The couple shared an individual Spotify accountmeaning that when playing music, one could see what the other was listening to in real time. “They shared the same account, but not as a double account but as an individual one, the kind that when someone listens to music it goes down and you can’t put on another song, right?” Nicolasa explained.

The boyfriend had told him that nor could be seen during that weekend because he was “very busy with work.” However, everything changed when, during the night, the patient woke up and decided to listen to relaxing music to go back to sleep. “She woke up and said, ‘I’m going to play relaxing music,’ and she came in and saw that party music was playing,” said the psychologist.

The crucial clue

The discovery of music was not enough to confirm a infidelitybut it aroused the young woman’s curiosity. Reason why you decided look for more clues. «And here comes the most ‘creepy’ thing: he saw that there was nothing in his stories. Then he went into the profiles of all his friends and saw that there were no stories,” said the therapist.









Not satisfied with what I saw, She began investigating the social networks of people close to her boyfriend.. Finally, he managed to find a crucial clue. “Then, looking for stories about a girl who was followed by a friend who was following that boyfriend, she found stories about a party at the boyfriend’s house and the boyfriend was going out with a girl,” said the psychologist.

Finally, it is worth noting that stories like this not only show how infidelities can be discovered in the digital age, but also how curiosity and access to multiple technological platforms can change the dynamics of relationships. In a world where almost everything leaves a digital trail, even something as seemingly harmless as Spotify can become a revealing tool.