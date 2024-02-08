The largest co-owner of Yandex will be its management, which will receive 35% in the closed mutual fund Consortium.First through the FMP structure. The Dutch Yandex NV announced this in a press release on February 8

“The main owner of MKAO Yandex will be the closed mutual fund Consortium.First, led by Yandex managers. In addition to them, there are four more shareholders in the consortium – the structure of Alexander Chachav, the structure of Pavel Prass, the structure of Alexander Ryazanov, a multidisciplinary investor and entrepreneur,” the message says.

