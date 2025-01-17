Paying the gym fee or getting equipment for home: what is more profitable?

Every year, in the month of January, many people decide to exercise, and in many cases this involves doing it in a gym. But they may also think that if they buy exercise equipment at home, they could save some money and also always have it on hand.

But choosing between paying a monthly gym fee or investing in home gym equipment isn’t just a matter of money. It is influenced by the space available, our level of fitness and training goals and, above all, the motivation to exercise.

The cost of a gym in Spain

In Spain, the monthly price of an average gym ranges between 30 and 50 euros. Premium gyms can cost more than 70 euros per month, while chains low-cost such as Basic-Fit or McFIT offer installments from 20 euros. This represents an average annual expense of between 240 and 600 euros, not including initial registration, which in some cases can cost between 30 and 100 euros.

Added to this cost is the time and money spent on transportation to the gym, as well as other possible associated expenses, such as specific clothing, rental lockers or even the center’s cafeteria. However, gyms offer access to facilities that would be difficult to replicate at home, such as saunas, swimming pools, weight rooms with dedicated machines, or large activity rooms, which could alone justify the price.

The cost of home gym equipment

Setting up a home gym requires, in addition to having a space dedicated to it – something that is not easy nowadays – a significant initial investment. For example, a basic equipment that includes weights, a bar, plates, a mat and an adjustable bench can cost between 300 and 600 euros. If machines such as a stationary bike, elliptical or treadmill are included, the cost can easily exceed 1,000 euros. For those with more experience and a good state of shape, replicating gym equipment with cages to train with bars or pulley systems, the investment can reach 2,000 euros or more.

Although this figure may seem high, you must keep in mind that the equipment pays for itself over time. For example, if the initial expense is 1,000 euros, and we compare it with a monthly gym fee of 50 euros, the investment would be amortized in approximately 20 months.

This does not include additional costs such as apps training, whose price usually ranges between five and 15 euros per month. Training apps can to some extent replace the guided classes or personal trainers offered by gyms. Some apps They offer personalized plans, progress tracking, and exercise tutorials. Even with this additional cost, the home gym is still more profitable in the long run for those who use it consistently.

The gym versus the home gym

When deciding, not only the cost is important. Investing in gym memberships or home equipment becomes an immediate loss of money if we are not going to train, in the first case, or if the equipment becomes a very expensive coat rack, in the second.

The gym offers a fundamental advantage: external motivation. Going to the gym forces us to leave the house, and once there, there are few excuses not to train. However, with the computer at home we can be distracted by any of the many everyday obligations and distractions that are in front of us, from cleaning the bathroom to watching a series. on-line. If we also have a personal trainer or sign up for group exercise classes, motivation is reinforced by common activity and the sense of responsibility. Being around other people who train can be inspiring, and gym staff are available to answer questions or help with equipment. In this case it is also more likely that we will notice the results in our body and well-being sooner, so the positive reinforcement is even greater.

However, the advantages of the gym can also become disadvantages. The fact that we have to leave the house adds an initial barrier, especially if we have to go to a remote place. Being around other people can be intimidating for those who don’t feel very confident in their body or abilities. Additionally, gyms can be crowded at peak times, making it difficult to access equipment.

If we have the necessary space and good equipment, the home gym offers unmatched comfort. Training without fixed schedules or trips allows us to save time and make our training more flexible. At home we have privacy and complete control over the environment, including music, lighting, temperature and most importantly, company.

However, it also has drawbacks. Home equipment, unless you invest a lot of money, does not have the possibilities or the loads that gyms offer. For example, if we buy a five kilo dumbbell, they may become short in a few weeks, and then we will be forced to buy heavier ones. This is even more present for those who are in relatively good shape and need a little more intensity.

The most important thing is that training at home requires discipline and motivation, isolating yourself from the many stimuli we have, from television to cell phones or the kitchen, and concentrating on training for a long time. If we don’t have that habit or motivation, we are more likely to succumb to distractions. Those with whom we live, such as children or animals, are even more powerful distractions. Space also plays a role, since not all homes have enough space to set up a gym that is truly functional.

For those looking for flexibility, long-term savings, and have space available, a home gym may be the most cost-effective option, assuming you have the necessary motivation. However, those who value a variety of equipment, guided classes, and external motivation may find the gym fee worth it.