You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
In the series, they merged their two personalities to create 'Sofia'.
RCN Channel / @michydu
In the series, they merged their two personalities to create 'Sofia'.
'Rigo' has become one of the most followed novels in Colombia.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
'Rigo' It has been a hit with audiences. The novel that tells the life of Rigoberto Uran It is a great success in the country and viewers have welcomed the Colombian rider's story in the best possible way.
It may be of interest to you: Video | Mayra Ramírez: see her incredible backheel to score her first goal for Chelsea
Rigo It is one of the focuses of attention in the country and has gained thousands of followers outside of sport. His life, since he began to take his first pedal strokes in Urrao (Antioquia), until his exploits in the WorldTourhave inspired hundreds of people.
Actors Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán They are in charge of embodying the protagonists of the series. However, one of the actresses has taken advantage of her participation in the soap opera to promote her brand.
Is about Andrea Guzman, who plays 'Griselda' in the novel and has earned all kinds of praise for her lush curly hair and this has led her to success with her venture.
The actress has her own hair care line and her business is successful, in a way, due to her appearances on television with enviable hair.
Guzmán is one of the favorite actresses among viewers of Rigo's novel. And off the small screen she triumphs with her brand Crespa a lot of Honor which has a wide variety of products such as shampoo, conditioner, anti-frizz, moisturizing treatment, styling cream, among others.
SPORTS
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#39Rigo39 #actress #extra #income #curly #hair
Leave a Reply