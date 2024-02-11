'Rigo' It has been a hit with audiences. The novel that tells the life of Rigoberto Uran It is a great success in the country and viewers have welcomed the Colombian rider's story in the best possible way.

It may be of interest to you: Video | Mayra Ramírez: see her incredible backheel to score her first goal for Chelsea

Rigo It is one of the focuses of attention in the country and has gained thousands of followers outside of sport. His life, since he began to take his first pedal strokes in Urrao (Antioquia), until his exploits in the WorldTourhave inspired hundreds of people.

Rigoberto Urán is one of the most important sports figures in the country. Photo: EFE / Instagram: @rigobertouran

Actors Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán They are in charge of embodying the protagonists of the series. However, one of the actresses has taken advantage of her participation in the soap opera to promote her brand.

Is about Andrea Guzman, who plays 'Griselda' in the novel and has earned all kinds of praise for her lush curly hair and this has led her to success with her venture.

The actress has her own hair care line and her business is successful, in a way, due to her appearances on television with enviable hair.

Andrea Guzmán told us in Bravíssimo details of the different facets of her life See also Haaland and Kulusevski fly Norway and Sweden Photo:

Guzmán is one of the favorite actresses among viewers of Rigo's novel. And off the small screen she triumphs with her brand Crespa a lot of Honor which has a wide variety of products such as shampoo, conditioner, anti-frizz, moisturizing treatment, styling cream, among others.

SPORTS