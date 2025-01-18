The use of pain relievers such as paracetamol It is the solution for a large part of the population to muscle pain, headaches or even fever, however, according to a pharmacist there would be a more effective and even pleasant remedy.

Alvaro Fernandezthe pharmacist who disseminates content on health issues on his social networks, has shared on his TikTok profile, in which he has more than 3.5 million followers, what is the alternative to taking this medication.

In his videos, the one known as @farmaceuticofernandez, offers recommendations, advice and explanations with a humorous tone on different topics in the world of health. This time, it is based on a study from the University of Münsterin Germany.

“Having sex can be more effective in relieving headaches than painkillers. After a good ‘pimpán’ endorphins are produced“, he assures. This substance, which is produced naturally, blocks the sensation of pain and produces well-being.

These “natural painkillers of our body” in addition to reducing pain, reduce “the pressure of blood vessels of the brain,” he explains in the video that has accumulated more than 4.4 million views and more than 2,500 comments.

“From now on about the headache It is no longer an excuse, it is a motivation. What you have to do is look for someone to help you relieve the pain,” he reveals to his followers.