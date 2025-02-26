Sara Carbonero no longer hides her romantic relationship with the Canarian businessman José Luis Cabrera, COn who began to leave a few months ago, after years of friendship.

The magazine Hello publishes photos of the couple, Walking in Madrid and visiting a pictorial exhibition. His affectionate gestures reveal that, indeed, the journalist and the canary have gone from friendship to love.

José Luis lived in Tenerife, at least, until recently. It is likely that he frequently travel to the capital to be with Sara, with whom It was already seen a few weeks ago in the capital entering a bookstore.

Successful or shoulder José Luis meets Sara’s family well. All together they snorted in the cafeteria of a shopping center.

Also José Luis is good Friend of Isabel Jiménez, Sara’s intimate ‘comadre’, companion of sorrows, joys and businesses.