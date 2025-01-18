He Sevilla FC This Saturday they face a very complicated visit to begin the second round of the league. In a match corresponding to the 20th daythose of García Pimienta appear in the Montilivi Stadiumthe abode of Girona. Five points higher in the table is Míchel’s team, which has 28 to the 23 of a Sevilla team that saved a point last day in extra time against Valencia. Martínez Munera will referee this clash with Trujillo Suárez on the VAR. The Nervionenses are not going through a good moment of play and will have to greatly improve their performance compared to their last outings if they want to score points.

The return of Ejuke, after several months out, is the big news in Sevilla’s callfrom which the Argentines Montiel, already with River Plate, and Barco, in the process of ending his loan from Brighton, are absent, in addition to Iheanacho and Nianzou, who are injured. Kike Salas is mentioned after the difficult week experienced by the man from Morón. Ruben Vargasfor its part, points to ownership.

Bad numbers with Girona

He confrontation history Between these two teams, it clearly favors Girona, with a balance of six wins in nine games. The CatalansIn fact, they have beaten Sevilla the last six times they have met. Last season, Girona won in Montilivi (5-1) and in the first round they won in Nervión (0-2, goals from Iván Martín and Abel Ruiz, from a penalty).