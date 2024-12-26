Marcos Martínez, better known as Grison, surprised everyone three days ago with his incredible physical change. And the musician from ‘La Revuelta’ stars, at 40 years old, on the new cover of ‘Men’s Health’ magazine in which he shows off a muscular and toned body. According to the aforementioned media, the musician “has lost almost 10 kilos.” of fat, he has gained lean muscle and has shrunk to reduce his abdominal perimeter by 8 centimeters. To achieve this impressive result, in just two months, Grison has put himself in the hands of a fitness expert and a high-performance clinical and sports nutritionist. In these two months, Grison has undergone a strict diet with a high protein content, healthy fats and a reduction in carbohydrates. As the musician reveals in the interview, his only indulgence was some pancakes made from potatoes and cassava flour: “They were super delicious.” In addition to the diet, Grison has followed a varied exercise routine, based on three days of calisthenics, two days of kettlebells, strength training and up to an hour and a half of cardio. Gorka Ibarguren’s criticism of Grison’s physical change In any case, the cover of ‘Men’s Health’ magazine has not left anyone indifferent. There are many who have commented on Grison’s impressive physical change, among them, well-known faces on television. One of them has been Gorka Ibarguren, personal trainer and contestant on ‘The Conqueror’ and ‘Survivors’, who has rated a video published on their networks the challenge of the ‘La Revuelta’ musician. The Basque athlete has described the cover as a “marketing strategy” rather than a physical change as such. “Don’t let the fitness industry fool you, what I see in this wonderful change is a very good marketing strategy and a minimal change,” said the trainer, who has made it clear that he admires the collaborator and his program. Related news standard No Change in the schedule of ‘El Hormiguero’ and ‘La Revuelta’: the reason why there is no standard Marina Ortiz program No Piqué only needs three words to talk about the money that RTVE pays Broncano for ‘La Revuelta’ Patricia Marcos According to the former reality show contestant, the credit for the cover goes more to the magazine’s marketing team than to Grison’s coach. And, as he argues, the collaborator already had a good physique in May 2023, as shown in a video: “You can see that he is perfectly fine, Grison is a person who has very good genetics and surely with doing a little Things are getting better now.’ Gorka ‘uncovers’ in the video the strategy that, according to him, the magazine has followed to make this cover. “They told him ‘be like a pig for a week or two and we’ll take a photo of you emaciated with your belly,'” says the Basque personal trainer. After doing “two or three months of good nutrition and sports,” the collaborator of ‘ The Revolt’ “has been defined a little,” says Gorka. “They have taken a nice photo of him with the clavicular width, they have played with the lights, the contrast and they have surely touched on photosop, although they always say that they do not use…”, he continues explaining. For the former ‘Survivors’ contestant, the The musician’s physical change is more of a “marketing strategy” in which they have taken advantage of the “peak moment of Grison and ‘The Revolt that is rocking it.'” In this sense, Gorka assures that it is a “minimal change.” “, that everyone could perform by “doing things a little semi-well.” However, the Basque coach assures that he should be congratulated: “I just want to say that don’t be fooled, it’s nothing out of this world.” According to the personal trainer, a change that is “spectacular” and worthy of praise is the that Ibai Llanos has experienced, who has lost more than 40 kilos and has gone “from being an obese person to having a normal fat percentage, it is epic.”

