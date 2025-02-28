After a 2024 in which he completed the award of five concessional assets in the world (Turin Hospital, in Italy, Peripheral Road Ring of Lima, in Peru and Route 68, Route of the Itata and Norte Norte of the North, in Chile), Sacyr faces 2025 with the ambition of adding new projects, especially in its priority markets, to multiply its future income. Not surprisingly, the new concessions won last year involve increasing the payments that you will receive from your portfolio throughout your operational life. Thus, The joint figure rises from the 16,000 million euros it estimated in May last year to 17,000 million.

The company communicated this progress and also broken down the offensive that has underway in the United States, Canada, Australia, Italy and Chile to obtain new projects. It is already in several cases in prequalification stage or even in more advanced phases. In the United States, it has been chosen by the Georgia Department of Transportation to dispute the I-285 East Highway, in Atlanta, and has presented credentials for the I-24 of Tennessee. On the posterior horizon, the I-285 west of Georgia, I-77 Sur, in North Carolina, the South I-495, in Virginia, as well as several universities projects.

In Canada, on the other hand, bid for the Windsor Hospital, the Outpatatory Red Deer, the Ontario Sciences Museum and the Trans-Canada Highway. Meanwhile, in Australia the Water Division seeks to get the desalist Northern Water Supply, in Adelaida, the Wyaralong purification, in Brisbane, a reuse plant, in Melbourne and two treatment plants in Sydney. Likewise, in Italy participates in the competitions of the Novara Hospital and on the A22 highway, while preparing for the relaxation of several sections of the A4 that expire in 2026.

Finally, in Chili He has in his sights route 5 boiler-antofagasta (it is a private initiative of Sacyr), the desalist of Coquimbo, two reuse plants, several desalination plants and wastewater treatment plants.

In parallel to its commercial strategy, Sacyr continues with its various divestment processes to obtain funds. The most immediate is that of the four highways that operates in Colombia and for which it has received the binding offers. Roadis and Actis appear as candidates. The operation will depend on the price and the plan is to specify it this March. Also, at a slower pace, it keeps the seven concessions that it shares with Toesca in Chile in the showcase.

The result of these sales will determine the final perimeter of Voreantis, the new platform in which Sacyr will integrate most of its concessions in operation and for which a partner seeks 49% of the capital. This process will also be expanded in front of the initial calendar to distance themselves from the divestment that the Optust Canadian Pension Fund is currently carrying out in Globalvia. It does it because there are several international funds that coincide among the interested parties of both operations.

The possible delay of the entrance of a partner in Voreantis and the consequent entry of money –49% is valued between 800 and 1 billion– It will not affect, in any case, Sacyr’s growth plans to finance their current concessions and address new projects.