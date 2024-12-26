12/26/2024



Updated at 5:40 p.m.





He Real Betis will once again delight all its fans, especially the little ones who are at school during the Christmas holidays. And, after returning to training next Monday, December 30, to begin preparing for the duels against Huesca, in the Copa del Rey, and Valladolid, corresponding to LaLiga, the club has decided, like every year, to these dates, that the first team led by Manuel Pellegrini performs again an open-door training session at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

This open-door training will take place just in a week, specifically on January 2, 2025. Taking advantage of these special days, the club wanted to celebrate an open day so that all Betis fans can enjoy their team also during these Christmas holidays, given that, in principle, the next match in Heliopolitan territory will be the one of the 20th league matchdaythe first of the second round, against the Alavés planned for the Sunday, January 19 from 2 p.m. (unless Betis eliminates Huesca in the Cup and the round of 16 clash is already played at Villamarín between January 14 and 16)

In this way, the training on Thursday, January 2, which will take place at the Benito Villamarín stadium starting at 10:30 a.m., it will be open door. The entrance to the facilities you can take out from 9:30 a.m. and the lower stands of Gol Norte (7) and Fondo (23 and 24)with the possibility of opening the first amphitheater depending on the volume of the public to go to the appointment.

The club, in the published statement, recommends that Betis fans come early to avoid last-minute crowds. Likewise, remember that access controls to the stadium will be carried out with the same requirements as those required at any football match.