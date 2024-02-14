The French video game workers union STJV (Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo) is organizing a strike in three French studios from Ubisoft. The STJV called the strike earlier this month, following the failure of the annual salary negotiations at Ubisoft.

“Despite the union's efforts to find an acceptable compromise, negotiations have stalled,” the union said in its statement. “To meet arbitrary cost reduction targets, management offered a budget dedicated to what increases would be lower than inflation for the second consecutive year“.

The union also pointed to Ubisoft's financial report for the first half of fiscal year 24, during which CEO Yves Guillemot said results were “well above expectations.” In the company's latest report, covering the nine months to December 2023, Guillemot spoke of “positive momentum”, with revenue down 4.1% compared to the previous year and net bookings up 1.6 %.