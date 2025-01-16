He cooked ham It is one of the most consumed cold cuts in Spain. It is a very versatile food, as it can be added to pizzas, pasta, salads or made as the star of a sandwich.

However, there are many nutritionists who in recent years have warned that we must be careful with some of the products sold in supermarkets. And it is that not everyone is healthy and they should not be incorporated into our eating routine.

The nutritionist Blanca García-Orea Haro has shared five tricks to buy quality ham and thus avoid being deceived in stores.

Blanca García-Orea Haro has been very clear and has sent a warning message about the cooked ham sold in supermarkets. The nutritionist has shared five tricks to choose a quality one.









The expert indicates that we must look at the additives. «Avoid nitrites. Sometimes you can find them under the word sodium nitrite or E-249 and E-252. They can increase intestinal inflammation and, in addition, are considered substances with carcinogenic potential,” he points out.

García-Orea Haro also warns that we must flee from the carrageenans because they also cause intestinal inflammation. In the case of the phosphates E-451like sodium triphosphate, the professional comments that in large doses it can cause “disgestive and hyperactivity” problems.

The fourth piece of advice that the nutritionist gives is that you have to have be very careful with the percentages that are reflected on the packaging. «Don’t trust. There are hams that have a high percentage of meat and all the additives that we have said to avoid added to the composition,” he maintains.

Finally, the expert says that There is no need to worry if we see sugar among the ingredients.. «Normally it is in a very very small amount and acts as a preservative. “It doesn’t even have to be taken into account,” he concludes.