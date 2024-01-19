This winter market the Tigers only signed a couple of reinforcements. The most expensive purchase in Liga MX, Juan Brunetta and the return of the defender, Juan Sánchez Purata. In the same way, the team from the north of the country did not present major losses within the squad, only two rotating players who played a few minutes on the field, the “villain” of the last final, Raymundo Fulgencio and Vladimir Loroña, who had been in several tournaments in oblivion with the entire UANL.
On the table of doubts there was another player whose future within the club was not the least bit assured, Luis Quiñones. Between injuries and absences from the game, the best sporting version of the Colombian winger has not appeared on the field for a long time. This made us think that, together with his seniority, this market was the ideal one to close his departure from the pack. However, both The board of directors and the club's own coach, Siboldi, refused to sell the coffee plantation.
Eduardo Torres, a source close to Tigres, reports that both the UANL team and the agency that manages Quiñones had formal offers for the player's transfer between December and so far in January, however, all within the felines, Siboldi the first, flatly refused to talk about the sale of Luis, because for the coach the Colombian is a key piece of his project and he hopes to recover his best version with the ball and have him as an undisputed starter.
